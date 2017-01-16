Gene Cernan, last astronaut on the moon, dies at 82

NASA announced that Gene Cernan died Monday surrounded by his family

By SETH BORENSTEIN and MICHAEL GRACZYK, Associated Press
Apollo 17 astronaut Eugene Cernan receives help from Chicago Air Force Academy High School's Mario Rios, left, and Ashley Hall, as he puts on gloves to prepare for making a hand print in the wet concrete at Adler Planetarium, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2012 in Chicago. Cernan's hand and foot prints, as well as those of fellow Apollo 17 astronaut Eugene Cernan and Apollo 13 astronaut James Lovell, will be displayed in an upcoming exhibit to celebrate 40th anniversary of the Apollo 17 mission, the 11th and final manned flight to the Moon for NASA's Apollo program. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Former astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon, has died at age 82.

NASA announced that Cernan died Monday surrounded by his family. NASA spokesman Bob Jacobs confirmed the death but had no immediate details.

Cernan and Apollo 17 crewmate Harrison Schmitt spent three days on the moon in December 1972. As he followed Schmitt into the lunar lander for the return home, he offered a message of “peace and hope for all mankind.”

He also traced the initials of his 9-year-old daughter into the dust of the lunar surface.

Cernan also took part in a Gemini spaceflight in 1965 and in Apollo 10, the last mission before the one that put Neil Armstrong on the moon in July 1969.

