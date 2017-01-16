Helen Rose (Tura) Marcarello Obituary

WORTHINGTON, Ohio – Helen Rose Marcarello, of Worthington, Ohio and formerly of Cortland, entered into eternal life in the early morning hours of Monday, January 16, 2017 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus following a brief illness. She was 91 years old.

Helen was born in Warren on December 3, 1925, a daughter of the late John and Angeline Lally Tura.

Helen was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and attained her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Kent State University. Helen then lovely devoted 30 years to teaching Kindergarten at SS. Peter & Paul School in Warren.

She married Thomas L. Marcarello on November 11, 1950 at St. Mary’s Church in Warren and was married for 58 years at the time of Tom’s passing in 2009. After retirement Tom and Helen moved to Cortland where they were members of St. Robert Bellarmine Roman Catholic Church and enjoyed golfing and traveling.

Helen is survived by a son, Jack (Tracy) Marcarello of Powell, Ohio; two grandchildren, Thomas and Alyssa Marcarello also of Powell; two brothers, James (Loraine) Tura and Tony Tura; two sisters, Phyllis Shushereba and Mary (Tony) Merlene and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by a son, Thomas in 1955; a sister, Josephine; brother-in-law, Anthony Caruso; sister-in-law, Johanne Tura and brother-in-law John Shushereba.

A Mass of Christian Burial, with Fr. Carl Kish officiating, will be offered on Friday, January 20 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Roman Catholic Church 4659 Niles Cortland Road N.E., Cortland, where calling hours will take place in the narthex of the church from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. Friday. Burial will follow Mass in All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

In lieu of flowers, should friends desire contributions may be given in Helen’s memory to St. Robert Bellarmine Roman Catholic Church, 4659 St. Rt. 46, Cortland, Ohio 44410.

Caring and Professional Arrangements for the Marcarello family are under the direction of the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home, 330-392-5691.

