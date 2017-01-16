Howard “Howie” M. Hoon Obituary

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio – Howard “Howie” M. Hoon, 59, of Millrock Road, passed away at 4:21 a.m., Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Salem Regional Medical Center shortly after admission.

Howie was born December 12, 1957 in Salem a son of Leonard J. Hoon and the late Mary Kusnerik Hoon and was a life resident of area.

He had at one time been employed with an area auto parts store and was a graduate of Crestview High School.

In addition to his father of New Waterford, he is survived by two sisters, Terri (Brian) Hoon-Willsey of Missouri and Darla (Frank) Engle, Salem.

The family will receive friends at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home, East Palestine, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 19.

The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 20 at the funeral home. Officiating with be Pastor Wayne Brenner.

Burial will follow in Glenview Cemetery, East Palestine.

The family has asked that material tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512 or Angels for Animals, 4750 West South Range Road, Canfield, Ohio 44406.



Order Flowers Here