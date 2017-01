YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Janice Burnham passed away on Monday, January 16, 2017.

She was born on July 31, 1954.

Visiting hours will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 19 at Matthew W. Conley Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 19 at the funeral home.

Arrangements handled by Matthew W. Conley Funeral Home.



