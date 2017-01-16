Joseph A. Patasce, Jr. Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, January 20 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church for Joseph A. Patasce, Jr., 72, who passed away Monday morning, January 16, at his home.

Joseph was born May 6, 1944 in Youngstown, a son of the late Joseph A. and Lucy (Pizzuto) Patasce, Sr.

Joseph was a 1962 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Joseph was owner and operator of J-Pat Trucking.

In his spare time, Joseph had a passion for working on cars. He also had a great love for animals.

Joseph leaves his wife, the former Linda D. Buzin, whom he married March 30, 1968; his daughter, Sharon (Michael) Nalli of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania; his first grandson on the way, Michael Joseph Nalli and a brother, Vince (Barbara) Patasce of Maryland.

Joseph was also preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Musser and a brother, Victor Patasce.

Family and friends may call Friday from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St, Boardman, Ohio 44512 and Angels for Animals, 750 W South Range Rd, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Joseph A. Patasce Jr. please visit our Sympathy Store.

