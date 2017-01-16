Looser rules on beer sales to take effect in Pennsylvania

A state law that becomes official on Tuesday will let beer distributors sell any quantity

By Published:
The world's two biggest beer makers will join forces to create a company that produces almost a third of the world's beer, as Budweiser maker AB InBev announced Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2015, a final agreement to buy SABMiller for $107 billion.
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania drinkers are getting a new reason to celebrate as looser regulations on beer retailers are going into effect.

A state law that becomes official on Tuesday will let beer distributors sell any quantity, including individual 32-ounce bottles, six-packs and growlers.

The state’s 1,200 distributors were once largely limited to selling cases and kegs. That’s one reason Pennsylvania’s alcohol rules were widely considered among the nation’s most restrictive.

That changed a couple years ago, when retailers were allowed to sell 12-packs.

The new law also lets bars start selling booze at 9 a.m. on Sundays, without a requirement they also serve food.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s