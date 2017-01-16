Man protests incarceration of Warren teen accused of killing father

Bresha is being held at the Trumbull County Juvenile Detention Center, charged with the murder of her father

Monday, O'Brien stood at the corner of South Street and Main Avenue, just outside the detention center, holding a sign that reads "Free Bresha."

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It has been nearly six months since Bresha Meadows was arrested and charged with aggravated murder in connection with the shooting death of her father Jonathan Meadows.

The Warren teen has been incarcerated at the Trumbull County Juvenile Detention Center.

Although she is charged with murder, some like Patrick O’Brien, believe the shooting was justified and say Bresha was protecting the family from abuse at the hands of Jonathan Meadows.

O’Brien said his sons inspired him to take action after they made the sign and stood in Warren during the holidays. Now, he said he just wants to raise awareness.

“She has been living a life of torture and abuse, and now she’s in jail, living it all over again,” he said. “She’s suffering, you know, twice for something that she should be at least released of her own recognizance until the trial.”

O’Brien said he hopes people will sign an online petition to put more pressure on the prosecutor.

To date, more than 26,000 people have signed the online petition calling for her release.

