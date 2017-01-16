Michael J. Vaschak Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Friday, January 20 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, with Rev. Philip Rogers officiating, for Michael J. Vaschak, 62, who passed away early Monday morning, January 16 at the Hospice House with his family by his side.

Michael was born August 12, 1954, in Youngstown, the son of Joseph and Sylvia (Calcagni) Vaschak.

He was a 1972 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and went on graduate from with a BS in Education from Youngstown State University in 1976. Most recently, he earned a Master’s degree in Educational Administration from YSU in 2010.

Michael was a life-long resident of the Mahoning Valley. He lived in Campbell and recently resided in Boardman, moving there in 2004.

Michael served as a school teacher in the Campbell City Schools for 37 years and retired in 2015.

He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Boardman.

Michael was an accomplished football and basketball official, having worked ten boys and seven girls state basketball championship games, as well as a title game and three semifinal contests in football.

To Michael, however, his greatest joy came from time spent with his family. A devoted and loving father to his son Jonathon, Michael enjoyed coaching many of his son’s basketball and baseball teams and simply watching him play. He was a humble, loving man who readily gave of himself for his family and friends.

Besides his parents; Michael leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Jennifer (Anhorn) Vaschak of Boardman; his son, Jonathon Vaschak, at home; brother, Dr. Robert Vaschak and his wife, Bridget of Sandusky, brother Joseph Vaschak and his wife, Diane of Westfield, Massachusetts; brother-in-law, Scott Anhorn of Boardman; his in-laws, Nancy and Dennis Anhorn of Trinity, Florida and many loving nieces, nephew and their spouses.

The Vaschak family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Thursday, January 19 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend its most heartfelt gratitude to the staff and volunteers at Hospice House for the loving, respectful care provided.

In honor of that exceptional, loving care Michael received during his time at Hospice House, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley.

