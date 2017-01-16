Mooney grad, Youngstown native starring in new CBS TV show

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The star of the new show, “Hunted,” premiering this Sunday, January 22 on CBS, is a Mooney grad from Youngstown.

Robert Clark, who was born, raised, educated, and trained in Youngstown, will command the search teams in the new CBS show, Hunted.

Hunted centers around nine teams of fugitives on the run for 28 days throughout the southeast United States. That’s 100,000 square miles including primarily South Carolina, Georgia, and northern Florida.

The teams that don’t get caught win $250,000.

“I want to know what they’re thinking before they think it. I want to know what they’re doing before they make those moves,” Clark said.

He looks tough. With his FBI-style suit and shaved head, Clark exudes an air of authority.

“I’m very good friends with a cyber expert. She referred me to some executives at CBS and said, ‘Robert Clark would be a great candidate for your commander position on Hunted,'” Clark told WKBN’s CBS affiliate in Los Angeles, KCBS. “They contacted me. I went through a series of interviews, and camera shots, and before you knew it, I was the commander of Hunted.”

While it might sound glamorous, life for Robert Clark started with everything stacked against him. His early years were nothing like that of a network TV star.

Clark was born in Youngstown and raised on the tough streets of the south side, spending ages 4 to 12 in foster care.

His father, Bobby Clark, operated the mob-owned Casablanca Night Club until January 15, 1980, when he was murdered.

Robert Clark said his years as a high school student at Cardinal Mooney, Class of 1984, changed him.

“They are a part of who I am. The motivation that I had to not just be different, but to be the difference that I want to see in the world,” he said.

Clark also played football at Mooney and was part of the 1982 state championship team under Coach Don Bucci.

“Robert was real tall. I remember him having a big head of hair, bushy hair. Played tight end for us and did a nice job,” Bucci said.

From Mooney, Clark was on to Youngstown State.

Then he spent nine years with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department, Austintown Police, and Youngstown Police.

Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees remembers Clark as personable and charismatic.

“I guess I’m not surprised with the fact that his career has taken the turn it has and that he’s been asked to host a TV show, of all things,” Lees said.

It was while he was a Youngstown policeman that the FBI recruited Clark, who accepted the position and eventually became the assistant special agent in charge of the Los Angeles division.

Of his 21 years with the FBI, Clark remembers his days in the attorney general’s detail the most.

“My second day was 9/11 and I was in Washington, D.C., and I got to witness not only the world change, but the FBI change as well.”

He now lives in Los Angeles, but still has family in Youngstown and comes back a few times a year.

Even though Clark is a long way from home, he still feels ties to the city.

“Growing up there, it allowed me to develop and grow into a steel resolve, and what that means is no matter the challenges I face, that I will always stick to the task and accomplish the mission, and that’s what we did within the 28 days on Hunted. We accomplished the mission.”

Now Clark is on to a new career – the man in charge of catching fugitives in Hunted.

Hunted premieres this Sunday, January 22 after the AFC Championship game on CBS/WKBN. On Wednesday, January 25 at 8 p.m., there will be a two-hour episode and then the show will settle into a one-hour format each Wednesday night.

