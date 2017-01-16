Neighborhood turned swamp: Water break floods Columbus streets

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Multiple streets and homes in north Columbus are flooded Monday after a water main break.

The water main break was reported on Annadale and Martindale drives near Olentangy River Road.

About a dozen homes are affected by the flooding, which city officials said was caused by a break in a 20-inch water main on the north side of the neighborhood.

Columbus neighborhood under water View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Courtesy: WCMH Courtesy: WCMH Courtesy: WCMH Courtesy: WCMH Courtesy: WCMH Courtesy: WCMH Courtesy: WCMH Courtesy: WCMH Courtesy: WCMH Courtesy: WCMH Courtesy: WCMH

Residents said the sound wall that separates them from SR 315 actually acts like a dam in situations like this. They said there has never been adequate drainage in the area.

Even as the water continued to pour into this tiny neighborhood, longtime resident James Hedrick hunkered down with his dogs, Bear and Belle, and refused to leave.

“The city would not take the dogs in the boat. They come for me but not the dogs,” he said.

The water filled Hedrick’s basement and kept coming. Still, he would not leave out of concern for his dogs.

“I didn’t know how high the water was going to come up,” Hedrick said. “If it came up to the kitchen counters, I don’t think they’d have a chance so I had to stay with them. I’d drown with them if I had to.”

Hedrick’s home was one of the hardest hit.

Homeowner Dean Cotterill said he’s fortunate to not have a basement.

“My neighbors that’ve got basements – everything’s gone,” Cottrill said. “Furnaces – gone, AC is gone. I was lucky to get my car out. Yeah, it sucks.”

Some basements filled with seven feet of water and then just enough to make a mess on the first floor as well.

Eric Griffiths has a flooded basement and assumes his furnace and hot water tank are ruined. He’s not hopeful that his loss will be covered.

“My wife talked to the insurance company and it doesn’t sound like we’re going to be covered for a city water main break,” Griffiths said.

The Red Cross offered emergency food and shelter to residents. They urged Hedrick to leave his home until some repairs could be made but again, he refused to leave.

“Yeah, I’m staying here tonight,” Hedrick said. “My electric is on and I’ve got heaters. I’ve got three heaters. I’ll put one here, one here and one in the bedroom.”

Water customers in the area are under a boil advisory.

Several Ohio Health facilities closed for the day.

Olentangy River Road is not affected by the flooding. Columbus City Water and sewer crews are on the scene working to shut down the break and fix the leak.

