Ohio congresswoman among Democrats skipping inauguration

Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, Chair, Democratic National Convention quiets the crowd during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia , Monday, July 25, 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
CLEVELAND (AP) – A black congresswoman from Ohio is skipping Donald Trump’s inauguration this week and voicing support for fellow Democratic Rep. John Lewis after the civil rights icon feuded with the president-elect over the weekend.

Rep. Marcia Fudge tweeted that she plans to be in Cleveland instead of attending the inauguration Friday in Washington. She ended the tweet with the hashtag #IStandWithJohnLewis.

Lewis, who was a leader in the civil rights movement of the 1960s, had questioned the legitimacy of Trump’s victory and blamed the Russians for helping Trump win. The Republican president-elect responded with tweets suggesting that the longtime Georgia congressman “should spend more time on fixing and helping his district.”

Fudge and Lewis are among a growing number of Democrats in Congress who say they’ll skip the inauguration.

