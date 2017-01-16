Penguins halt Capitals’ win streak at 9 in wild 8-7 victory

The Penguins trailed 3-0 before scoring six goals in less than 11 minutes in the second period.

Published:
Pittsburgh Penguins Hockey - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Conor Sheary scored 34 seconds into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins ended the Washington Capitals’ nine-game winning streak with a wild 8-7 victory Monday night that included nine second-period goals.

Sheary had two goals and an assist for the Penguins, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Evgeni Malkin picked up his 11th career hat trick during a frenetic second period, and Sidney Crosby collected his NHL-leading 27th goal to go with three assists. Bryan Rust and Nick Bonino also scored for Pittsburgh, and Matt Murray got the win despite allowing seven goals on 28 shots.

The Penguins trailed 3-0 before scoring six goals in less than 11 minutes in the second period, more goals than the Capitals had allowed in a game all season. Pittsburgh led 6-5 after 40 minutes.

Lars Eller scored twice for Washington, and T.J. Oshie, Brett Connolly, Nicklas Backstrom, Justin Williams and Andre Burakovsky also found the net. Philipp Grubauer made eight saves after coming on in relief of Braden Holtby, who was pulled during Pittsburgh’s second-period deluge.

