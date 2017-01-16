Pennsylvania liquor stores open for King Day, other holidays

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Hundreds of Pennsylvania’s state-owned liquor stores will be open for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as well as on other holidays for the first time in the coming year.

A state law enacted last year allows the Liquor Control Board to operate on the holiday being celebrated Monday, as well as for Presidents Day, Memorial Day and Independence Day.

Stores that are normally scheduled to be open on Mondays will be open on the holidays, but not the stores that are normally closed on Mondays.

The liquor board’s website has store locations and hours.

