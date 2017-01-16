Pennsylvania liquor stores open for King Day, other holidays

Stores that are normally scheduled to be open on Mondays will be open on the holidays

By Published:
Craft beers are currently capped at 12% alcohol content, but that limit could increase.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Hundreds of Pennsylvania’s state-owned liquor stores will be open for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as well as on other holidays for the first time in the coming year.

A state law enacted last year allows the Liquor Control Board to operate on the holiday being celebrated Monday, as well as for Presidents Day, Memorial Day and Independence Day.

Stores that are normally scheduled to be open on Mondays will be open on the holidays, but not the stores that are normally closed on Mondays.

The liquor board’s website has store locations and hours.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s