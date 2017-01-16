Raymond J. Kachurek Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 20 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Austintown for Raymond J. Kachurek, 89, who died Monday, January 16, at Omni Manor.

Ray was born March 11, 1927 in Youngstown, a son of Joseph and Mary Novotny Kachurek.

Ray was a truck driver for over 40 years, retiring in 1988. He was employed with Lyons Transportation Line and he was also a driver for Penn Care Medical Supply in Niles for many years. He also had Ray’s Christmas Trees for 35 years and R & P Player Piano Service.

Ray graduated from Chaney High School and then as a very proud American, at the age of 17, enlisted in the U.S. Army during WW ll, serving in the Philippines.

Ray loved spending time with his family, traveling the U.S. with his wife Pat in their motor home and wintering with her in Florida for 25 years. He especially enjoyed his daily meetings with good friends at McDonald’s in Austintown. Ray also enjoyed bowling, fishing and playing horseshoes. He was a charter member of St. Joseph Church and a member of Teamsters Local No. 377.

Ray’s wife of 64 years, the former Patricia Ann Husted, whom he married February 19, 1949, died June 21, 2013.

He is survived by his sons, Joseph Kachurek of Youngstown and Michael (Sandy) Kachurek of Austintown; his daughters, Janet “Lulu” (Jim) Zambataro of Brecksville and Lori (Mark) Detwiler of Boardman; his sisters, Rita Johnston of Austintown and Mary Lou (Bill) Hudak of Youngstown; his grandchildren, Lisa Kachurek, Ashley (Tim) Takat, Jason (Liz) Protain, Nicky, Christopher and Jimmy Zambataro, Jessie (Justin) Conrad, Carlyn (Ben) Pecchia, Sunny (TC) Osman and Sasha Detwiler; his great-grandchildren, Michael, James, Audrey, Mitch, Logan, Tyler, Emmitt, Cassie and Christian and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, Ray was preceded in death by his sons, Gene and James Kachurek and his brothers and sisters, Agnes White, Michael Kachurek, Helen Semeraro, Martha McClain and Joseph Kachurek.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 19 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel and 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. Friday, January 20 at the funeral home where closing prayers will be at 9:45 a.m.

