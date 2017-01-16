Reports: Istanbul nightclub attacker who killed 39 caught

Reports say the suspect was caught in Istanbul's district of Esenyurt in a police operation on Monday

By Published:
Istanbul's governor says at least 35 people were killed in the attack at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations.
Medics carry a wounded person at the scene after an attack at a popular nightclub in Istanbul, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin said that an armed assailant has opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations. Turkish authorities have banned distribution of images relating to the Istanbul attack within Turkey. (IHA via AP)

ISTANBUL (AP) – Turkish media reports say police have caught the alleged gunman who killed 39 people during an attack on a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year’s celebrations.

The private Dogan news agency and other media say the suspect was caught in Istanbul’s district of Esenyurt in a police operation late on Monday.

The Islamic State group has claimed has claimed responsibility, saying the attack was in reprisal for Turkish military operations in northern Syria.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s