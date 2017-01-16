Storm Team 27: Light rain into tonight

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio Weather rain
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Monday warmer air moves in with highs in the low 40s. Then Monday afternoon and evening showers begin to build back into the area. Expect the rain through the day Tuesday.

Forecast

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers.  (30% PM)
High:   41

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely.. (30%)
Low:   36

Tuesday:   Mostly cloudy.  Rain showers likely.  (80%)
High:   53    Low:   38

Wednesday:   Scattered rain showers.  (60%)
High:   40    Low:   32

Thursday:   Partly cloudy.
High:   44    Low:   34

Friday:  Mostly cloudy.
High:   46    Low:   38

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for rain showers.  (30%)
High:   51   Low:   41

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for rain showers.  (30%)
High:   53

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain.  (40%)  High  50  Low 42

