Storm Team 27: Warming up with more rain

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Rain showers are expected through Tuesday with rising temperatures. There is a small risk for a rumble of thunder too. Temperatures will push through the low 40’s early Tuesday morning with afternoon highs in the middle 50’s. The risk for showers will stick around through the day. Cooler air will slide in Tuesday night with a small risk for a shower or a wet snowflake late night into Wednesday morning. Warmer temperatures will return through the end of the week into the weekend.

Forecast

Tonight: Scattered showers. Chance for thunder toward morning. (80%)

Low: 33 Early – Rising Temps

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Chance for thunder. (100%)

High: 55

Tuesday night: A few showers. Small chance for snowflakes late. (60%)

Low: 35

Wednesday: Chance showers early. Mostly cloudy. (30%)

High: 43

Thursday: Partly cloudy.

High: 45 Low: 33

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 49 Low: 38

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers early. (30%)

High: 49 Low: 38

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 55 Low: 41

Monday: Rain showers. (60%)

High: 50 Low: 40

Tuesday: Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 43 Low: 37

