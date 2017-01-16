Valley residents honor Martin Luther King Jr. with several events

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several events are scheduled Monday in the Valley in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

A free Community Workshop is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 201 Wick Ave., Youngstown.

A worship service, musical performances and scripture readings from Muslim, Jewish, and Christian faiths, are part of the program.

The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation is holding a Day of Service.

Volunteers will board up vacant houses, clean up yards and streets in the Wick Park and Crandall Park neighborhoods.

“The way I see it is Dr. King took action when he wanted to see change. This is a way for people in Youngstown to do something to change the way Youngstown is – to better Youngstown,” said Giavonna Cappabianca, organizer.

Everyone is invited to help. Anyone interested can meet the volunteers on Elm Street at 8:30 a.m.

The American Red Cross will install free smoke detectors Monday for residents in Youngstown.

Four teams of volunteers will go door to door beginning at 9 a.m. to hand out the detectors and educational fire safety materials.

The effort is part of the American Red Cross Operation Save a Life program.

The goal of the initiative is to decrease fire fatalities in the U.S. by 25 percent.

In Trumbull County, a Martin Luther King Jr. seminar is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New Jerusalem Fellowship, 2555 Palmyra Rd. S.W. The top for the forum is “Social Justice in the Aftermath of the Election.”

The YWCA of Warren will host a community Forum titled “Building Bridges in Community Leadership.” The event begins at noon at the YWCA, 375 N. Park Ave. The panel will include representatives from the NAACP, Greater Warren-Youngstown Urban League, Trumbull county African-American Achievers Association, and the Warren Civic League.

Closed Today: Courts, post offices and banks. Many schools are also closed. Check local districts.

