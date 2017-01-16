Valley women get ready to march for equality in Sharon and D.C.

Thirty Youngstown State students will be marching in Washington, D.C. while two women in Sharon have their own march planned

By Published:
Youngstown State students get ready for trip to Washington, D.C. to march for women's rights.
Associate Professor of Sociology Amanda Fehlbaum and YSU senior Monica Busser

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday, thousands of women in the U.S. and across the world will be marching for equality to let everyone know that women’s rights are important and here to stay.

Hundreds marched for women’s rights in Columbus on Sunday. Washington, D.C.’s march this weekend is expecting a crowd of over 200,000 people.

Monica Busser and 29 other YSU students will be going to D.C. for the event.

The senior, who is one of few female students majoring in math, said she’s excited to be in a place where what women say matter.

“I’m used to being in a crowd where my voice isn’t heard. Sometimes where I’m being yelled over.”

Back in November, Associate Professor of Sociology Amanda Fehlbaum came up with the idea to take the students to Washington.

“It’s something that I would have liked to do whenever I was a student,” she said.

Fehlbaum said she wants her students to experience this piece of history.

“I think it’s important for students to get off of the computer, and get on the ground, and feel like they’re making substantial change.”

Busser said marching will help them feel a sense of solidarity.

“That we’re all together and that we’re going to fight this out.”

While Busser, Fehlbaum, and others march in Washington, Alane Jewel and her neighbor, SueAnn Herald, will lead a march in Sharon. It’s one of the hundreds of sister marches throughout the country.

Jewel and Herald said it’s their duty to do something.

“A call to action after the election,” Jewel said. “I wanted to really make sure with an incoming administration that women feel like they still have a voice.”

Herald said marches like this are just one step in a lifelong quest for equality.

“It’s more than the beginning, perhaps. Maybe it’s the middle, but it certainly isn’t the end.”

The Women’s March on Sharon, PA is being held in the downtown area from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit the march’s Facebook page.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s