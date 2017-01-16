VIDEO: Semi loses control and almost hits Kansas Highway Patrolman

The trooper was able to pull over to the side of the road and wasn’t injured

By Published: Updated:
A tractor-trailer almost hit a Kansas State Trooper.


RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (CNN) – Take a look at this dramatic video from a Kansas Highway Patrolman Sunday near Russell.

A tractor-trailer driver loses control, narrowly misses the trooper’s vehicle, and ends up jackknifing.

Trooper William Poland was traveling east on I-70 in Russell County as a semi-truck, driving too fast for the icy conditions, lost control.  Poland was able to pull over to the side of the road and wasn’t injured.

Two Kansas Highway Patrol cars were also hit in the Kansas City metro area on I-635 just off the downtown loop. Officers remind you to take is slow, because you just never know.

Fortunately in the Trooper Poland video, nobody was hurt.

