Virginia Rose Martin Obituary

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio – Devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister Virginia Rose Martin, of East Liverpool, passed away peacefully at the age of 92 late Monday morning, January 16, 2017 at Valley Oaks Care Center. She was surrounded at the time of her death by her loving family.

Born at home in East Liverpool on February 16, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Pauline Mitcheson Pollock and Sheridan G. Pollock, Sr.

A 1941 graduate of East Liverpool High School, she later became a member of the ELHS Alumni Association.

On December 30, 1942, she married her husband, Ferrall “Fats” Martin, who survives her at home. After 74 years of marriage, she still considered him to be the love of her life. Together, they enjoyed travelling, especially out west and spending time with their family.

Virginia was a Lutheran by faith and attended St. John Lutheran Church since she was a young girl.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Tyra Campbell (Charlie); a son, Terry Martin and a granddaughter, Teresa Taggart Harrison (Chris), whom she helped raise, all of East Liverpool. Virginia also leaves behind her brother, Sheridan “Jr.” Pollock and her extended family, grandchildren, Terry Lee Martin, Brent Taggart, Timothy Martin and Chad Campbell (Holly); great-grandchildren, Courtney Harrison DuBray (Michael), Alexis Harrison, Ashley Taggart, Natalie Harrison, Caitlyn Taggart, Stephanie Martin, Jacob Martin, Joshua Martin and Liam Campbell and great-great-grandchildren, Camden Travis, Noah Harrison and Addyson Wymer-Martin, as well as a sister-in-law, Wilma Pierce (Vern).

Virginia was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Patricia Martin; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Pollock and Elvira Risinger and brothers-in-law, Cliff Martin and Harold Martin.

Friends may visit at the Dawson Funeral Home on Friday, January 20, where the family will be present from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Pastor Eric Edwards of the church will conduct a service at 4:00 p.m. Friday, January 20 at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Riverview Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank Virginia’s hairdresser and dear friend, Helen McGinnis, and the staff at Valley Oaks Care Center for the outstanding care they provided, especially in the final days of her life. They went above and beyond, and their efforts will not be forgotten.

View Virginia’s memorial webpage and express condolences to the family online at www.dawsonfuneralhome.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 18 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.