Warren Police looking for driver of car that hit bicyclist

The bicyclist was struck from behind by a vehicle heading eastbound on W. Market Street

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Police Department is investigating an accident in which a driver hit a bicyclist and then left the area.

The accident occurred on January 6 in the area of W. Market Street, just east of Arby’s.

At around 6 p.m. the bicyclist was struck from behind by a vehicle heading eastbound on W. Market Street. The driver of the vehicle then left.

Police did not release a photo or description of the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Traffic Investigator Harrell at 330-841-2797, ext. 4674.

