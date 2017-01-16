Who are the 8 richest people? All men, mostly Americans

Most are American, with one European and one Mexican in the mix. Several have pledged to give it all to charity

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 file photo, Bill Gates arrives to Trump Tower in New York. The eight individuals who own as much as half of the rest of the planet are all men, and have largely made their fortunes in technology. Gates co-founded Microsoft in the mid-70s, growing it into the world’s biggest software company and helping to make computers a household item. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file)
DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The eight individuals who own as much as half of the rest of the planet are all men, and have largely made their fortunes in technology. Most are American, with one European and one Mexican in the mix. Several have pledged to give it all to charity.

The eight tycoons’ net worth, as calculated by Forbes magazine, was cited Monday by anti-poverty activists Oxfam in a report highlighting income inequality. As the world’s business and political elite gathers in the Swiss town of Davos this week, here’s a look at who these billionaires are.

Not pictured: Amancio Ortega: $67 billion. The richest person in Europe, Ortega opened the first Zara fashion shop in 1975. Now, the chain, part of Ortega’s Inditex group, has 7,000 shops globally. Its boom in popularity is largely due to a low cost model that competes with the likes of H&M. As Zara and Inditex grew in size, Ortega held on to a majority stake of 59 percent in the company, which has a market value of over 97 billion euros ($102 billion).

