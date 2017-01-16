Woman accused of throwing puppy from moving car in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) — A woman is accused of throwing a puppy out of a moving car onto Interstate 85 in South Carolina.

Relatives were driving 26-year-old Tracy Carr, of Charleston, West Virginia, home after her release from the Georgia Department of Corrections when Carr’s sister said the puppy was dumped from the car onto the interstate.

She was sitting in the backseat with a puppy, according to an incident report.

Carr’s sister asked her to keep the puppy in the backseat after it tried climbing to the front of the vehicle, the report states.

The sister told a sheriff’s deputy that moments later, she heard a window roll down and a thud. She saw Carr pull her arms back into the vehicle, and the puppy was no longer in the vehicle. Carr sat in the backseat as if nothing happened, the report states.

Carr claimed the window accidentally rolled down and the dog jumped out while they were driving. She then told police she “hoped the dog’s head exploded on the ground so that it died without feeling pain,” according to the report.

The puppy survived the ordeal.

Environmental Enforcement Director Jamie Nelson said the puppy was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic. The dog had a few abrasions and a possible fracture to one of its front legs.

Carr has been charged with ill treatment of animals. As of 12:45 p.m. Monday, she remains in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

