Youngstown PD: Man accused of reaching up woman’s skirt at V2

Joseph McCormick, 46, is charged with gross sexual imposition and using weapons while intoxicated

By Published: Updated:
Charged with gross sexual imposition and using weapons while intoxicated in Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is charged with grabbing a woman inappropriately at V2 Wine Bar and Trattoria.

A woman who was at the bar flagged down a police officer just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday. She pointed out a man, who she said reached his hand up her skirt, grabbing her.

She told police that she confronted the man, later identified as Joseph McCormick, and he showed her that he had a gun.

Police said they found a loaded gun holstered in McCormick’s waistband. McCormick does have a CCW permit, according to police. Under Ohio law, CCW holders cannot have a gun while drinking.

McCormick was arrested and charged with gross sexual imposition and using weapons while intoxicated. He is in the Mahoning County Jail.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s