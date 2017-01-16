YSU men drop 3rd straight at Detroit Mercy

Detroit, Mich. (WKBN) – Freshman Braun Hartfield tied a career-high with 19 points and just missed his first career double-double with nine rebounds, but the Youngstown State men’s basketball team dropped an 87-71 decision to Detroit Mercy on Monday evening at Calihan Hall.

With the loss the Penguins fall to 8-12 overall and 2-5 in the Horizon League while the Titans improve to 4-14 overall and 2-4 in the league.

Junior Cameron Morse scored 16 points while senior Matt Donlan added 13 points off the bench and had three 3-pointers.

Leading the Titans, who made 14 3-pointers, was Josh McFolley with 26 points while Jarod Williams had 11 and Gerald Blackshear and Patrick Robinson each had 10 points.

The first half was a tightly contested ball game with nine ties and six lead changes

Down three, 28-25, Donlan knotted the game up for the eighth time with his second 3-pointer of the game, and Hartfield’s layup at the 6:59 mark gave the Penguins a 30-28 lead.

Detroit scored the next 10 points and outscored the Penguins 14-4 over the last seven minutes of the first half. Hartfield converted a layup and Donlan added two free throws with 43 seconds left, but Detroit’s Cole Long’s put back just before time expired gave the Titans a 42-34 lead at the half.

In the second half, the Penguins shot 48.1 percent from the field but McFolley caught fire from the perimeter making six of his eight 3-pointers after halftime. The Titans made a total of nine 3-pointers in the second half.

Youngstown State visits Green Bay, Friday, Jan. 20, at 8 p.m. in Green Bay, Wis.

Courtesy: YSU Sports Information