Alleged Orlando cop killer arrested with officer’s handcuffs

Orlando Police said Markeith Loyd was captured and restrained using Master Sgt. Debra Clayton’s handcuffs

By WFLA Web Staff Published:
Authorities say a deputy has been killed in a motorcycle crash while searching for a suspect in the shooting death of an Orlando police officer.
Courtesy: Orlando Police Dept.

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – The man wanted for killing Orlando Police Department Master Sgt. Debra Clayton last Monday was captured.

According to Orlando Police, Markeith Loyd is in custody Tuesday evening.

Police said Loyd shot and killed Clayton outside a Walmart store. Loyd was a suspect in the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend last December.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said Loyd was captured and restrained using Clayton’s handcuffs.

Police arrested Loyd’s niece, Lakensha Smith-Loyd, and another man, Zarghee Mayan, for helping Loyd while he was on the run.

Loyd’s ex-girlfriend was arrested in connection with the death of the pregnant woman.

Deputy First Class Norman Lewis was also killed in a car accident while searching for Loyd on Monday.

Deputy Norman and Master Sgt. Clayton were laid to rest over the weekend.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s