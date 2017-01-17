Alleged Orlando cop killer arrested with officer’s handcuffs

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – The man wanted for killing Orlando Police Department Master Sgt. Debra Clayton last Monday was captured.

According to Orlando Police, Markeith Loyd is in custody Tuesday evening.

Police said Loyd shot and killed Clayton outside a Walmart store. Loyd was a suspect in the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend last December.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said Loyd was captured and restrained using Clayton’s handcuffs.

Police arrested Loyd’s niece, Lakensha Smith-Loyd, and another man, Zarghee Mayan, for helping Loyd while he was on the run.

Loyd’s ex-girlfriend was arrested in connection with the death of the pregnant woman.

Deputy First Class Norman Lewis was also killed in a car accident while searching for Loyd on Monday.

Deputy Norman and Master Sgt. Clayton were laid to rest over the weekend.

