Barbara A. “Boots” Cusick Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – Barbara A. “Boots” Cusick, 72, of State Route 45, passed away peacefully at 7:05 p.m., Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at the Salem Regional Medical Center following lengthy illness with Tina and Jason, her children, by her side.

Mrs. Cusick was born August 2, 1944 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Henry Kelly and the late Barbara S. “Posie” (Gorecki) Kelly Leach and she had lived in the area since the early 1970’s.

Barb was a homemaker and housekeeper. She loved children and worked as a babysitter and caregiver. She also worked many years as a dispatcher for the Youngstown Cartage Company for the Pittsburgh-New England terminal. Barb also worked part time at Riverview Florist during the holiday seasons and she enjoyed spending quality time with her grandkids, who called her Gee.

In her spare time, she enjoyed making crafts and candy. Barb also spent much of her time volunteering at Beaver Local Schools. She will be fondly remembered as a hard worker who was always on the go doing for family and others.

Her husband, Raymond Roger Cusick, whom she married March 26, 1973, preceded her in death March 3, 2010. She was also preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Gay and John Teets.

She is survived by her daughter, Tina Baumgarner and her two daughters, Lauren and Lani Sue of Lisbon; sons, Jason (Tara) Cusick and their two daughters, Megan and Courtney of Wellsville and Shawn (Barb) Cusick and their children, Alex and Alexis of Lisbon; sister, Lisa (David) Wantuck of Munhall, Pennsylvania; brothers, Henry (Bonnie) Kelly of Smithton, Pennsylvania, Chuck (Bev) Kelly of Acme, Pennsylvania and George (Elizabeth) Leach of Venetia, Pennsylvania and son-in-law, Sam Baumgarner of Wellsville.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 20 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. No formal funeral service will be held.

The family also requests that memorial contributions be made, if desired, to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, National Headquarters, 6520 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33309-2132.

Friends may also view Barb’s memorial tribute page and send condolences online at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

