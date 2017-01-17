Batt leads Greenville past Wilmington

Greenville will play at Rocky Grove on Friday.

By Published:
Greenville Trojans High School Basketball

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Greenville continues their undefeated start to the 2016-17 season by defeating Wilmington, 61-47.

The Trojans were led by Joe Batt’s 25 points while Tyler Kincaid scored 16.

The Trojans led at halftime, 31-23 after outscoring the ‘Hounds in the second quarter 15-8.

Wilmington falls to 8-6 despite Spencer DeMedal’s game-high 30-point performance. Reese Bender added 11 points for the Greyhounds.

Greenville (14-0) will face Rocky Grove on the road on Friday. Wilmington will travel to Stoneboro to take on Lakeview on Friday.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s