Culver nets 1,000 as Harding tops Canfield

Derek Culver entered the 1,000-point club Tuesday night as his 19-points helped Harding top Canfield.
CANFIELD, OH (WKBN)-West Virginia commit and Warren Harding senior Derek Culver scored his 1,000th career-point Tuesday night as the Raiders topped Canfield 80-62.

Culver finished with 19 points on the night while Lynn Bowden scored a game-high 24 points to pace the Raiders. Marlin Richardson and Mike Hughes also scored in double-figures with 14 and 10 respectively.

As for Canfield, four players scored in double-digits led by Brandon McFall who had 15 points while Jake Cummings had 14 and Jared Clark and Zach Tinkey each added 13.

The win improves Harding to 6-7 overall while the loss drops Canfield to 7-6.

Up next for Canfield is a trip to Fitch on January 27th while Harding returns to action Friday against Shaw.

