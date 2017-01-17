District Attorney to release details in Sharon shooting by police

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN/AP) – A Mercer County prosecutor plans to release details about the police shooting of a suspect whose mother called police saying she was being threatened.

Mercer County District Attorney Miles Karson Jr. says his staff was briefed last week by state troopers who investigated the shooting of 23-year-old Sean Hake by Sharon police on Jan. 6. The DA planned to announce their findings at a news conference Tuesday afternoon but said water issues at the courthouse may move that press conference.

Hake’s mother told emergency dispatchers that Hake put a razor blade to her throat before she left and called 911 shortly before midnight. There were other weapons in the home.

Police have said only that Hake was shot after the situation “escalated.”

