Eldora L. Ford Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio – Eldora L. Ford, 69, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at Hospice House.

She was born October 4, 1947, in Daily, West Virginia, the daughter of the late William N. Harris and Lou (Hamrick) Harris.

Eldora was a homemaker.

Memories of Eldora will be carried on by her siblings, Doralene Herring of Warren, Ohio, Donna M. Harris of Elkins, West Virginia, Frances Simmons of Newton Falls, Ohio, Boyd (Maxine) Harris of Leavittsburg, Ohio and Jimmy (Janet) Harris of Leavittsburg, Ohio; several nieces and nephews and a special niece, Eileen Holliday. She is also survived by her stepson, George Croston and stepdaughter, Ellen Croston Waldorphe.

Besides her parents, Eldora was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ford and sister, Freda Snelson.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2017, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Brick Church Cemetery, Huttonsville, West Virginia.

