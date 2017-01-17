Fire chief: 3,600 chicks killed in Pennsylvania fire

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A fire chief says 3,600 chicks have been killed in a chicken house fire at a south-central Pennsylvania farm.

Rheems Fire Chief Charles Stanford says a malfunctioning heater caused the fire Monday afternoon at the farm in West Donegal Township, about 20 miles southeast of Harrisburg.

The chief says the farm hands worked to hold the fire in check until firefighters arrived, but it wasn’t enough to save the chicks.

The fire caused about $16,000 damage to the building.

