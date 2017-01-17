Gas prices are lower in Ohio and below national average

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio gas prices are lower than they were a week ago and below the national average.

A gallon of regular gas in Ohio averaged $2.23 in Tuesday’s survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That’s down 13 cents from a week ago.

Ohio’s average Tuesday was 11 cents below the average price of $2.34 reported nationally. The national average was 3 cents lower than it was a week ago.

Those prices are higher than at this time last year, when Ohio drivers were paying about $1.71 per gallon and the national average was $1.90.

AAA says the decrease in retail prices can be attributed to less demand and adequate supply, but adds that the downward trend may only be temporary.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)