George Hrun, Jr. Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – George Hrun, Jr., 89, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully in his sleep early Tuesday morning, January 17, 2017, at his home at Omni West Assisted Living.

George was born August 26, 1927, in Rankin, Pennsylvania and was the son of the late George, Sr. and Mary Pavlik Hrun.

George spent much of his youth in Slovakia and came to Youngstown in 1947.

While in Europe during World War II, George was imprisoned in a concentration camp and managed to miraculously escape with a few of his fellow countrymen.

Upon his return to America, George attended South High School and served in the U.S. Army as a Staff Sergeant during the Korean War, from 1950 to 1955, spending most of his time in the service in Japan.

Mr. Hrun worked for 37 years for William B. Pollock Co. as a helper, craneman and an electrician, retiring in 1983.

He was an active member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church in Youngstown, where he was a bingo worker, usher, and a former trustee. He was a member of the Holy Name Society and volunteered for many church projects.

George will always be remembered for his positive attitude and infectious smile. His enjoyment in singing “happy birthday” to family, friends and acquaintances, and even to people he did not know, was a joy to all.

Mr. Hrun’s beloved wife of 57 years, Elizabeth “Loretta” Parou Hrun, whom he married May 4, 1957, passed away January 19, 2015.

George leaves a daughter, Barbara Walter of Boardman; four grandchildren, Wendy (John) McGonagle of South Carolina, Luke (Holly) Watts of Boardman, Pamela (Jerome) Keener-Vanditti of Youngstown and Matthew Watts of Canfield; five great-grandchildren, Nathan David Keener, Taylor Madison Watts, Kylie Nicole Watts, Isla Annabeth McGonagle and Katherine Ann Vanditti and many friends.

Besides his wife, a daughter and son-in-law, Deborah Lynn and Martin Watts and a brother and two sisters, Andrew Hrun, Annie Hrun and Mary Prokop, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 19, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a Parastas will take place at 4:30 p.m.

Family and friends may also call from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 20, at the funeral home, where funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will continue at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 356 South Belle Vista Ave. in Youngstown.

Committal services with military honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Memorial contributions may be made in George’s name to St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, or to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Boardman, 44512.

