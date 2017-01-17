Gertrude “Trudy” Armstrong Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Gertrude “Trudy” Armstrong, 95, passed away on January 17, 2017 at Lake Vista in Cortland.

She was born in Chester Township on December 11, 1921. She retired as the Clerk Treasurer for the Village of Jefferson.

Trudy loved to tend her gardens, working crossword puzzles and reading. She was known for her crocheting and knitting and used her talent to make hundreds of lap blankets for hospice organizations, nursing homes and churches.

She was a huge sports fan and enjoyed watching any sporting event. However, the Cleveland Indians were her favorite. As a young woman, she worked as a waitress in Cleveland and she enjoyed waiting on the players when they came in for lunch.

Visit with her family on Friday, January 20 at 10:00 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High St. Cortland, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m.

Committal service will be held at Oakdale Cemetery in Jefferson on Friday, January 20 at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Trudy is survived by her children, Dennis (Sara) Armstrong, Charles Armstrong and Sandee Tomeo; her son-in-law, Ralph Tomeo; her grandchildren, Craig (Lori) Tomeo, Catherine (JP) Ryan, Jodi, Jeffrey and Mark; her great-grandchildren, Grace, Fiona, Whitney, Brady and Lauren as well as one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Hattie Jeffs.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Joe’s Cancer Center Healing Garden; 677 Eastland Ave SE, Warren, Ohio 44484.

