JobsNow: Youngstown children’s museum hiring operations director

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Every Tuesday on JobsNow, a new occupation is featured with information on how to become in the field. This JobsNow features a new job that is open at Oh WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology.

Thousands of children get big bright smiles from the Oh WOW! center in downtown Youngstown, which features fun exhibits.

It has been directed by Suzanne Barbati, but she’s going to focus on the development side — talking, promoting and selling Oh WOW! So, the children’s museum is going to hire a new director of operations.

Barbati said the job requires someone who has a lot of energy.

“Somebody who can go up and down these steps 16 times a day, right? Someone who engenders confidence and who can motivate the team to go above and beyond,” she said.

Oh WOW! has had amazing success since opening downtown in 2011. The museum reaches 250 school districts through its target region, giving thousands of students unique learning opportunities.

“It’s highly creative, highly chaotic,” Barbati said.

She said the ideal candidate is someone who is comfortable in that environment and who can help the business build for the future.

Oh WOW! doesn’t view this as a troubleshooting position. The person it hires will be in charge of day-to-day operations, including revenue streams and staff.

While the preferred candidate is someone who has worked in the museum industry, it’s still an open opportunity to begin a journey, just like the kids take.

“We’re all about experimentation and exploration,” Barbati said. “If you believe you can take us to the next level, tell us how you can do that. Tell us your plan.”

You can find information on applying for the job on Oh Wow’s website. For other available jobs, visit OhioMeansJobs.com.