Jodene “Jodie” M. (Iden) Shafer Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio – Jodie Iden Shafer age 54 of Sebring went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at the Community Care Center in Alliance Ohio.

With a generosity of heart, a spirit of giving and a soul gifted for care, Jodie walked through this life determined to help others. She offered a warm smile and a genuine laugh that was contagious and uplifting.

Born on October 1, 1962 in Alliance Ohio, she was the youngest daughter of Howard and Marguerite “Marge” Iden of Beloit.

Jodie was a 1982 graduate of West Branch and worked throughout her life in the healthcare field in many different capacities offering a gentle hand and a compassionate touch.

Her father, Howard Iden and her grandparents, Arthur and Mary McDonald and Loyal and Ruth Iden and brother-in-law, Richard McClish preceded her in death.

Blessed with a large heart, Jodie lived to bring joy to others and treasured spending family time with her husband, Lewis Shafer, whom she married February 10, 2007 and sons, Joe McIntosh (Danielle) of Homeworth, Ohio and Timothy (Julie) McIntosh, Jr. of LaPorte, Indiana, Heather Franklin of Austintown and Lewis (Heather) Shafer, Jr. of Alabama and grandchildren, Payton and Thomas of LaPorte Indiana, Cameron and Jacee Shafer of Akron and M. Alisa Franklin of Austintown.

Jodie enjoyed learning, collecting pigs, making craft projects and giving them as gifts, rooting for the Steelers and keeping in touch with her many friends. In a short time, Jodi touched the lives of many that will never forget her enthusiasm, creativity and passion for life.

Cherishing her memory will be her mother, Marge Iden; sister, Carol McClish; brother, Lee Iden (Darlene) all of East Rochester Ohio and brother, Paul Iden of Boardman, Ohio and many nieces and nephews; cousins and friends.

The family would like to thank the Alliance Community Hospital Hospice Team for their care and treatment during this difficult time.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at the New Franklin United Methodist Church at 1:00 p.m.

The family will receive friends the hour prior to the service at the church from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m.

Friends may sign the guest register and send condolences online at www.grfuneralhome.com.Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, OH (330)938-2526.

