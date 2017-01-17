Lordstown students head out for D.C. Inauguration trip

Related Coverage Lordstown students wrap up election lesson with trip to D.C. for Inauguration

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of about 17 students boarded a bus this morning heading to Washington, D.C. for the Inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

The trip is the final leg of the Lordstown Political History Club’s 2016 journey through the process of electing the nation’s 45th president.

The bus is leaving at 6 a.m., and the students will hit the ground running Tuesday with a tour of the monuments in Washington, D.C. They will also visit several other venues including, Capitol Hill, the Library of Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, and Ford Theater, before the Inauguration on Friday.

Senior Maya Kresic said she is excited to attend the Inauguration of Donald Trump even though she worked on the Bernie Sanders campaign and then Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

“It’s amazing. Even though Trump wasn’t my candidate, it is so cool to think that I was there when he started. I was there at the first national debate. It’s amazing,” Kresic said.

The students traveled to Iowa for the caucus and followed the election throughout the year, attending rallies, debates, and other political events.