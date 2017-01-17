Lordstown students head out for D.C. Inauguration trip

A group of about 14 students boarded a bus this morning heading to Washington, D.C. for the Inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump

By Published: Updated:
Lordstown students travel to Washington, D.C. for the Presidential Inauguration.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of about 17 students boarded a bus this morning heading to Washington, D.C. for the Inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

The trip is the final leg of the Lordstown Political History Club’s 2016 journey through the process of electing the nation’s 45th president.

The bus is leaving at 6 a.m., and the students will hit the ground running Tuesday with a tour of the monuments in Washington, D.C. They will also visit several other venues including, Capitol Hill, the Library of Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, and Ford Theater, before the Inauguration on Friday.

Senior Maya Kresic said she is excited to attend the Inauguration of Donald Trump even though she worked on the Bernie Sanders campaign and then Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

“It’s amazing. Even though Trump wasn’t my candidate, it is so cool to think that I was there when he started. I was there at the first national debate. It’s amazing,” Kresic said.

The students traveled to Iowa for the caucus and followed the election throughout the year, attending rallies, debates, and other political events.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s