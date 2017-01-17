Miracle puppy tossed from car in South Carolina recovering

Related Coverage Woman accused of throwing puppy from moving car in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – “Alyce” the puppy is recovering after being thrown from a moving car on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County, South Carolina.

Greenville County Animal Care thinks she is an 8-week-old mixed breed. They’re paying for her medical expenses with an off-site veterinarian.

Miraculously, her only injury is a broken leg.

Tracy Carr, 26, is accused of throwing the puppy out of a car window.

Relatives were driving Carr home after her release from the Georgia Department of Corrections when Carr’s sister said the puppy was dumped from the car onto northbound I-85 near mile marker 77.

Carr was sitting in the backseat with the puppy, according to an incident report.

She remains in the Spartanburg County Detention Center, charged with ill treatment of an animal. Her bond has been set at $1,000.

