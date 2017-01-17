Miracle puppy tossed from car in South Carolina recovering

A West Virginia woman is accused of throwing the dog out of a car window in South Carolina

By WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
The puppy thrown from a car window on a South Carolina interstate is recovering.
Courtesy: WSPA

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – “Alyce” the puppy is recovering after being thrown from a moving car on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County, South Carolina.

Greenville County Animal Care thinks she is an 8-week-old mixed breed. They’re paying for her medical expenses with an off-site veterinarian.

Courtesy: WSPA

Miraculously, her only injury is a broken leg.

Tracy Carr, 26, is accused of throwing the puppy out of a car window.

Tracy Carr, charged with ill treatment of an animal after throwing a puppy out of the window of a moving car, according to police.
Courtesy: WCMH

Relatives were driving Carr home after her release from the Georgia Department of Corrections when Carr’s sister said the puppy was dumped from the car onto northbound I-85 near mile marker 77.

Carr was sitting in the backseat with the puppy, according to an incident report.

She remains in the Spartanburg County Detention Center, charged with ill treatment of an animal. Her bond has been set at $1,000.

