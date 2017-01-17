Nigeria: Military jet mistakenly bombs refugees, aid workers

Maj. Irabor said the bombing killed "some" civilians and wounded aid workers with Doctors Without Borders and the Red Cross

By Published:
Bombing explosion fatal generic

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) – Nigeria’s military says a fighter jet on a mission against Boko Haram extremists has mistakenly bombed refugees and aid workers, killing and wounding an unknown number of civilians.

Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor tells reporters the accidental bombardment Tuesday in northeastern Rann, near the border with Cameroon, killed “some” civilians and wounded aid workers including some Nigerians working for Doctors Without Borders and the International Committee of the Red Cross. He says two soldiers were wounded, but he did not have a final toll.

Irabor says he ordered the mission going on geographic coordinates for an alleged gathering of Boko Haram insurgents.

The general, who is the theater commander for counterinsurgency operations in northeast Nigeria, says there will be an investigation.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s