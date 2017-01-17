Pennsylvania posts applications for medical pot dispensaries

Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program passed up Mercer and Lawrence counties

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants with their buds covered in white crystals called trichomes, are nearly ready for harvest in the "Flower Room" at the Ataraxia medical marijuana cultivation center in Albion, Ill. Marijuana-friendly doctors in states with similar medical cannabis laws face starkly different treatment by government regulators. When it comes to oversight of doctors, enforcement practices vary in the 23 states allowing medical cannabis. How governments oversee pot doctors has become an issue even in more tolerant states such as California and Colorado. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania will soon be accepting applications from those who want to grow and process medical marijuana as well as those who want to establish and run dispensaries.

The Health Department said Tuesday it made the applications available on its website. They can be submitted between Feb. 20 and March 20.

The agency is fielding questions about the application process through Feb. 8.

Its goal is to have the system up and running by the middle of 2018.

The first phase involves as many as 27 dispensary licenses, with up to three locations each, and up to 12 grower-processor permits.

The medical marijuana program passed up Mercer and Lawrence counties. The state is only granting that region two permits, and neither are going to Mercer or Lawrence counties.

Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana law was enacted last year.

It permits patients to take the medicine in several forms, but not in a way that can be smoked.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s