Police investigating death of 11-year-old boy, found in Niles motel

Police listed the death as an apparent suicide, but the coroner is looking into medical and mental health records

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The investigation into a child’s death at a Niles motel is still open, even though it appears that he committed suicide.

The 11-year-old boy’s father found him unresponsive in the McKinley Motel 11 days ago. The boy later passed away.

The Mahoning County Coroner hasn’t ruled on the cause of death yet, saying he is waiting for toxicology results and is checking into the child’s medical and mental health records before deciding if it was intentional.

Police are currently looking for the boy’s mother, who failed to show up to court on drug possession and child endangering charges. Officials at Niles Municipal Court said there’s currently a warrant out for her arrest.

Police records show that in an unrelated incident a month prior, officers responded to the same motel for a possible overdose.

A police report says the boy’s mother, Crystal Shuck, took more than 30 cold pills while her two young sons were there, and officers described the interior as extremely filthy unsuitable for the children.

Trumbull County Children Services Executive Director Tim Schaffner said he can’t comment on the specifics of the case. He said Children Services works closely with the police and prosecutor’s office on such cases.

“In the case of the horrible eventuality of a child death, often times, unless it’s a car accident, we’ll be called out to the scene to be of service,” he said.

