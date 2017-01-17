Suspect charged with robbing Niles bank

Related Coverage Niles Police looking for armed bank robbery suspect

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A man turned himself in after a warrant was issued Tuesday for his arrest on bank robbery charges.

Police said 35-year-old Craig Honkonen robbed Farmers National Bank in Niles on December 22.

Honkonen was identified by police as the man with a gun that walked into the bank. Police said the man demanded cash from a bank teller and ran away with “a minimal amount” toward the East Park Bridge.

The Niles Police Department posted Honkonen’s picture to its Facebook page on Tuesday morning, asking for information on his whereabouts. A little over an hour later, police said Honkonen turned himself in.