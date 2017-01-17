Putin accuses outgoing US admin. of trying to undermine Trump’s legitimacy

MOSCOW (AP) – Russian President Vladimir Putin accuses outgoing US administration of trying to undermine Trump’s legitimacy.

Putin says those who spread fake allegations about Trump are “worse than prostitutes”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

[protected-iframe id=”a4bcc90cde0b05e763c7e35a265f33a5-67417911-47552836″ info=”http://wx.wkbn.com/html/news/photo-galleries/photo-gallery.html” width=”100%” height=”785px” frameborder=”0”