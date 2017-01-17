Putin accuses outgoing US admin. of trying to undermine Trump’s legitimacy

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the media upon his arrival to attend a Session of Collective Security Council on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. Putin has declared a nationwide day of mourning for victims of the crash of a Russian plane that plunged into the sea with 92 people aboard. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
MOSCOW (AP) – Russian President Vladimir Putin accuses outgoing US administration of trying to undermine Trump’s legitimacy.

Putin says those who spread fake allegations about Trump are “worse than prostitutes”

