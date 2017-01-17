Ruth E. Sheely Obituary

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio – Ruth E. Sheely, 75 of Southington and formerly of Greene, died Tuesday afternoon, January 17, 2017, at Windsor House in Champion.

She was born June 29, 1941 in Warren, the daughter of the late Paul and Juanita Chaffee Brubaker.

She was a Greene Township resident most of her life.

Ruth was a 1959 graduate of Greene High School, which was the last Greene graduating class.

She worked for 13 years as a nurses aide at Community Skilled Nursing Center in Warren.

Ruth was a member of Greene Church of the Nazarene, where she served as church organist for many years and was a Sunday school teacher.

She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren and enjoyed attending the grandchildren’s sports activities.

She is survived by two sons, Michael P. (Christine) Sheely of Southington and Kevin L. (Susan) Sheely of Austintown; six grandchildren, Stephen, Nicholas, Samantha, Matthew, Sydney and Kylee and one sister, Phyllis (George) Robinson of Greenville, Pennsylvania.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 22, 2017 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland, where the family will receive friends from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. prior to the service. Pastor Jim Elkin will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the memorial fund at the Greene Church of the Nazarene, State Route 46 N.E., North Bloomfield, Ohio 44450.

Online condolences may be made to the family and the obituary viewed at www.shaferwinanschapel.com.

