Storm Team 27: Cooler air slides in tonight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Warm temperatures will slide out of the area overnight as cooler air slips in from the northwest. Temperatures will dip into the upper 30’s by morning. There is a risk for a few showers through early Wednesday. A small chance for a wet snowflake too. Look for the showers to taper off by afternoon with temperatures near 40. Better weather will return Thursday with more rain by Friday. Above normal temperatures are expected into the weekend.

Forecast

Tonight: A few showers. Small chance for snowflakes toward morning. (40%)

Low: 37

Wednesday: Chance showers early. Mostly cloudy. (40%)

High: 40

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 32

Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy.

High: 46

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (70%)

High: 46 Low: 33

Saturday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 54 Low: 40

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers late day. (40%)

High: 56 Low: 40

Monday: Rain showers likely. (70%)

High: 52 Low: 43

Tuesday: Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 49 Low: 38

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers late day. (20%)

High: 53 Low: 40

