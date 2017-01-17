Storm Team 27: Not as warm Wednesday

Paul Wetzl, WKBN weather By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast storm clouds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Temperatures will dip into the upper 30’s by morning.  There is a risk for a few showers through early Wednesday.  A small chance for a wet snowflake too.  Look for the showers to taper off by afternoon with temperatures near 40.  Better weather will return Thursday with more rain by Friday.  Above normal temperatures are expected into the weekend.

Forecast

Wednesday:   Chance showers early.  Mostly cloudy.  (40%)
High:   40

Wednesday night:   Mostly cloudy.
Low:   32

Thursday:   Becoming partly cloudy.
High:   46

Friday:  Mostly cloudy.  Scattered rain showers.  (70%)
High:   46    Low:   33

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy.
High:   54   Low:   40

Sunday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for showers late day.  (40%)
High:   56   Low:   40

Monday:  Rain showers likely.  (70%)
High:   52    Low:  43

Tuesday:   Chance for showers.  (30%)
High:   49    Low:   38

Wednesday:   Partly sunny.  Chance for showers late day.  (20%)
High:   53    Low:   40

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s