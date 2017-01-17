Storm Team 27: Rain showers likely today

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-
WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Rain is likely through the day today with the small risk for a rumble of thunder too. Temperatures will climb to the mid 50s into the afternoon. Cooler air will slide in tonight with a small risk for a shower or a wet snowflake late night into Wednesday morning. Warmer temperatures will return through the end of the week into the weekend.
Forecast
Today: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Rain showers. Chance for thunder. (100%)
High: 55
Tonight: A few showers. Small chance for snowflakes late. (60%)
Low: 35
Wednesday: Chance showers early. Mostly cloudy. (30%)
High: 43
Thursday: Partly cloudy.
High: 45 Low: 33
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 49 Low: 38
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers early. (30%)
High: 49 Low: 38
Sunday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 55 Low: 41
Monday: Rain showers. (60%)
High: 50 Low: 40
Tuesday: Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 43 Low: 37
