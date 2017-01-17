Storm Team 27: Warm & breezy with rain

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Rain through the day today with the small risk for a rumble of thunder too. Temperatures will climb to the mid 50s into the afternoon. Cooler air will slide in tonight with a small risk for a shower or a wet snowflake late night into Wednesday morning.  Warmer temperatures will return through the end of the week into the weekend.

Forecast

Today:  Mostly cloudy and breezy.  Rain showers.  Chance for thunder.  (100%)
High:   55

Tonight:  A few showers.  Small chance for snowflakes late.  (60%)
Low:   35

Wednesday:   Chance showers early.  Mostly cloudy.  (30%)
High:   43

Thursday:   Partly cloudy.
High:   45    Low:   33

Friday:  Mostly cloudy.  Scattered rain showers.  (60%)
High:   49    Low:   38

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for rain showers early.  (30%)
High:   49   Low:   38

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy.
High:   55   Low:   41

Monday:  Rain showers.  (60%)
High:   50    Low:  40

Tuesday:   Chance for showers.  (40%)
High:   43    Low:   37

